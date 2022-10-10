DECISION 2022: District 7 U.S. Congress Candidate Tom Barrett (R)

He served in the U.S. Army for the past 22 years with deployments around the world and has logged over 1,000 hours as a helicopter pilot.
Barrett was elected to the Michigan Senate in 2018 to represent the 24th District, but congressional district boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Tom Barrett is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District.

He resides in Charlotte and is the only Iraq War Veteran in the Michigan Senate.

Tom Barrett earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. He served in the U.S. Army during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operations Iraqi Freedom and was a helicopter pilot in Michigan Army National Guard.

Next: DECISION 2022: Candidate Elissa Slotkin

