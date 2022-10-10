DECISION 2022: District 7 U.S. Congress Candidate Tom Barrett (R)

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Tom Barrett is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District.

He resides in Charlotte and is the only Iraq War Veteran in the Michigan Senate.

Tom Barrett earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. He served in the U.S. Army during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operations Iraqi Freedom and was a helicopter pilot in Michigan Army National Guard.

If you want to learn more about Tom Barrett’s campaign, you can click the above video.

