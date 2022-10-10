DECISION 2022: District 7 U.S. Congress Candidate Elissa Slotkin (D)

Before being elected to Congress, Slotkin was a Middle East analyst in the CIA and worked in national security under Presidents G. W. Bush and Barack Obama.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Elissa Slotkin is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District.

46-year-old Elissa Slotkin is the Democratic nominee. She served on the White House National Security Council from 2007 to 2009, in the Department of State from 2009 to 2011, and in the Department of Defense from 2011 to 2017.

She was born in New York, New York, and grew up in Holly, Michigan. She earned a bachelor’s degree in rural sociology from Cornell University in 1998 and a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University in 2003.

She joined the CIA after graduating, where she worked as a Middle East analyst and served in Iraq.

If you want to learn more about Elissa Slotkin’s campaign, you can click the above video.

