DECISION 2022: District 5 U.S. Congress Candidate Tim Walberg (R)

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Tim Walberg is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District.

71-year-old Tim Walberg is the Republican nominee. He was first elected to the House in 2006, but lost his re-election bid and regained his seat in the 2010 election.

Tim Walberg was born in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the Moody Bible College Institute in Chicago where he went on to earn his B.S. from Fort Wayne Bible College in 1975 and his M.A. from Wheaton College in 1978. Prior to his political career, he was a minister.

If you want to learn more about Tim Walberg’s campaign, you can click the above video.

Next: DECISION 2022: Candidate Bart Goldberg

