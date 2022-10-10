DECISION 2022: District 5 U.S. Congress Candidate Bart Goldberg (D)

Bart Goldberg (D) started his own law firm which focuses on real estate, estate planning, and small business legal matters.
Goldberg was a 2014 Democratic candidate for District 40 of the Illinois House of Representatives. He withdrew from the race on January 13, 2014.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DECISION 2022: District 5 U.S. Congress Candidate Bart Goldberg (D)

The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Bart Goldberg is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District.

64-year-old Bart Goldberg is the Democratic nominee who currently resides in New Buffalo. He started his own practice to meet the needs of residents and small businesses.

Bart Goldberg was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He earned a B.A. in economics from the University of Chicago in 1981 and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School in 1985. He started his own law firm which focuses on real estate, estate planning, and small business legal matters.

If you want to learn more about Bart Goldberg’s campaign, you can click the above video.

Next: DECISION 2022: Candidate Tim Walberg

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lynn, Jr. won his federal lawsuit against the city of Lansing fire department
Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city
MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
Michigan players and staff react as running game coordinator Mike Hart is given medical...
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Walberg began his political career in the Michigan House of Representatives. He served in that...
DECISION 2022: District 5 U.S. Congress Candidate Tim Walberg (R)
Why are there so many uncontested candidates in Mid-Michigan?
Why are there so many uncontested candidates in Mid-Michigan?
Candidate Statements: (R) Attorney General Matthew DePerno
DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno (R)
DECISION 2022: Attorney General Incumbent Dana Nessel (D)