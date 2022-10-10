LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DECISION 2022: District 5 U.S. Congress Candidate Bart Goldberg (D)

The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Bart Goldberg is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District.

64-year-old Bart Goldberg is the Democratic nominee who currently resides in New Buffalo. He started his own practice to meet the needs of residents and small businesses.

Bart Goldberg was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He earned a B.A. in economics from the University of Chicago in 1981 and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School in 1985. He started his own law firm which focuses on real estate, estate planning, and small business legal matters.

If you want to learn more about Bart Goldberg’s campaign, you can click the above video.

Next: DECISION 2022: Candidate Tim Walberg

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.