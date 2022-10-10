CATA to host registration clinics for Michigan general election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) wants to make voting easier for people living in the Lansing area.

CATA announced they want to invite city and township clerks to participate in voter registration clinics on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the CATA Transportation Center and Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing.

Chief Executive Officer of CATA Bradley T. Funkhouser said that voting is a fundamental right for people to represent the power of the people.

“Our goal is to increase access to potential voters by removing barriers; facilitate civic participation and voter registrations for our community; accommodate those needing transportation to register to vote and to vote; and minimize voter disparity,” said Funkhouser.

CATA said they have offered systemwide free rides to polls since 1988.

Starting Oct. 25. residents can now also ride CATA for free to their local clerks’ offices and ballot drop boxes to register to vote and to vote in the general election.

For details on routes available to voting locations, and clinics, please visit the CATA website as well as the Michigan website for election information.

