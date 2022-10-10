Braves Give Rookie Pitcher Big Contract

Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held...
Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held Jacksonville State University to one run on five hits Saturday in a series clinching, 5-1 victory.(WDAM 7)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves made another investment in their future by signing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract. The move came one day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Less than two months ago, the Braves signed another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to a $72 million, eight-year deal. Strider’s contract includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. Strider opened the season as a reliever but then solidified Atlanta’s rotation, helping the Braves win their fifth consecutive NL East title.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Michael Lynn, Jr. won his federal lawsuit against the city of Lansing fire department
Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city
MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
Michigan players and staff react as running game coordinator Mike Hart is given medical...
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off after seizure

Latest News

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom (48) during the first inning of the first baseball game of a...
Tough Finish For The Mets
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during...
Phillies Extend Manager Thomson
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule yells at line judge Mike Dolce during the first half an...
Panthers Fire Their Coach