Amazon puts stop on live tests of robot Scout home delivery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon will no longer run live tests for its Scout automated delivery robot.

The program did not meet its customers’ needs after live tests, according to a company spokesperson in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Scout is the size of a small cooler and can navigate around anything in its path, from pets and pedestrians to large objects like surfboards, luggage, refrigerators, and Christmas trees.

The fully electric Scout in Washing state in 2019 is when Amazon started testing. Before expanding to Southern, California, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Amazon said it will not abandon the project. The company is now scaling back or “reorienting” the program. It will work with the involved employees to match them to other open roles within the organization, according to Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson.

