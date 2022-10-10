Allen Community Health Center opens in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People on the east side of Lansing will have a new option for health care.

The Allen Community Health Center held its grand opening Monday and it is located at Allen Street and Kalamazoo Street. The new center offers primary care, behavioral health, and lab services to people 18 and older. Health officials stated there was both a need for the services because of the shortage in the country and for the neighborhood itself.

Read: CATA to host registration clinics for Michigan general election

Kris Drake is the executive director and deputy health officer of Ingham County Health Centers.

“For many years, eastern Lansing has gone without health care services that were easily accessible for the immediate community. so, seeing that dearth of services, we thought it was our responsibility to partner with local stakeholders to bring that resource to this community,” Drake said.

Walk-ins are accepted, but people can also make an appointment at 517-679-2880.

You can also visit the Ingham County Health Department website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.