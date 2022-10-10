All Michigan high schools are encouraged to apply for ‘Strive For A Safer Drive’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are being accepted for Strive For A Safer Drive (S4SD).

S4SD is a teen-driving initiative aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among Michigan’s most inexperienced drivers.

Schools will receive $1,000 to develop a student-led traffic safety campaign.

It is presented by Ford Driving Skills (DSFL) and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

S4SD can be done as an online program (virtually), in-person, or a combination of both.

All Michigan high schools are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is Nov. 14.

Any questions can be directed to the program coordinator at strive4asaferdrive@gmail.com .

More information can be found HERE.

Apply now for Strive for a Safer Drive!

All Michigan high schools are encouraged and eligible to apply. Schools will receive $1,000 to develop a student-led traffic safety campaign. Apply by Nov. 14. https://t.co/U40DXLnft1

Last year's campaigns: https://t.co/ecpP55ZsU4 — Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (@MIOHSP) October 9, 2022

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.