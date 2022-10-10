All Michigan high schools are encouraged to apply for ‘Strive For A Safer Drive’

Schools will receive $1,000 to develop a student-led traffic safety campaign.
(WLUC)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are being accepted for Strive For A Safer Drive (S4SD).

S4SD is a teen-driving initiative aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among Michigan’s most inexperienced drivers.

It is presented by Ford Driving Skills (DSFL) and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

S4SD can be done as an online program (virtually), in-person, or a combination of both.

All Michigan high schools are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is Nov. 14.

Any questions can be directed to the program coordinator at strive4asaferdrive@gmail.com .

More information can be found HERE.

