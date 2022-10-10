A.J. Hoggard, Malik Hall help host NextGen Basketball Camp

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Waverly High School was packed Sunday afternoon as local kids got ready for the new basketball season.

The Warriors hosted the NextGen basketball camp with a little help from Michigan State basketball players A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall.

Waverly’s players and coaching staff tell News 10 Sports they’re glad to get such big names to help at a successful camp.

“Malik and AJ both have been great working with the kids,” said Waverly Coach Rod Watts. “The kids are excited. So we’re looking forward to being able to do this again.”

It feels good giving back. You know, I wish I had camps more like this around when I was younger, but it’s around now so I like to give back,” said Senior Deonte Roberts. “I’m a U of M fam, but I like I like playing with good hoopers all the time, you know, they made it to a level that I’m trying to get at. So I’m trying to ask questions every chance I get when I’m not helping the kids. I can pick their brain a little bit it helps me out too.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.