Russell’s late PPG Helps Propel Spartans to 2-1 Win at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (MSU Athletics) -- Daniel Russell scored his second goal of the year with 3:45 remaining to propel Michigan State to a 2-1 victory over Bowling Green on the road on Saturday night.

Russell scored the game-winner and second goal of the weekend on the power play, finishing a pass from Nicolas Müller and putting it past Christian Stoever for the game-winner late in the third period.

BG’s Hunter Lettig was called for hitting from behind at 14:35, a play which was reviewed and became a major penalty.

That gave MSU a five-minute advantage to close out the game, and Russell did his part to put MSU on the bus back to East Lansing with a victory.

Bowling Green (2-2) took the lead for the second straight night, scoring at 5:23 of the first period.

Ryan O’Hara netted his third goal of the weekend to put the home team in front, and they held the lead through the first intermission.

MSU (1-1) got the equalizer from Tiernan Shoudy 2:50 into the second, as he converted a pass from the left circle off a feed from Tanner Kelly. It was his first collegiate tally.

MSU held a significant lead in shots on goal in each of the three periods, and finished with a 42-shot effort while holding Bowling Green to just 16.

Dylan St. Cyr stopped 16 shots in the game, as MSU played a sound defensive game and made his job a bit easier.

Christian Stover made 39 saves and allowed MSU’s game-winner to take the loss.

Kyle Rose played 4:23 late in the first period and into the second, and gave up the Shoudy goal.

MSU hosts No. 15 UMass-Lowell next week in a non-conference series. Games are Thursday (7 pm) and Friday (7:30 pm) at Munn Ice Arena.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.