Russell’s late PPG Helps Propel Spartans to 2-1 Win at Bowling Green

MSU outshot Bowling Green 42-16
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (MSU Athletics) -- Daniel Russell scored his second goal of the year with 3:45 remaining to propel Michigan State to a 2-1 victory over Bowling Green on the road on Saturday night. 

Russell scored the game-winner and second goal of the weekend on the power play, finishing a pass from Nicolas Müller and putting it past Christian Stoever for the game-winner late in the third period. 

BG’s Hunter Lettig was called for hitting from behind at 14:35, a play which was reviewed and became a major penalty. 

That gave MSU a five-minute advantage to close out the game, and Russell did his part to put MSU on the bus back to East Lansing with a victory. 

Bowling Green (2-2) took the lead for the second straight night, scoring at 5:23 of the first period. 

Ryan O’Hara netted his third goal of the weekend to put the home team in front, and they held the lead through the first intermission. 

MSU (1-1)  got the equalizer from Tiernan Shoudy 2:50 into the second, as he converted a pass from the left circle off a feed from Tanner Kelly. It was his first collegiate tally. 

MSU held a significant lead in shots on goal in each of the three periods, and finished with a 42-shot effort while holding Bowling Green to just 16.

Dylan St. Cyr stopped 16 shots in the game, as MSU played a sound defensive game and made his job a bit easier. 

Christian Stover made 39 saves and allowed MSU’s game-winner to take the loss. 

Kyle Rose played 4:23 late in the first period and into the second, and gave up the Shoudy goal.  

MSU hosts No. 15 UMass-Lowell next week in a non-conference series.  Games are Thursday (7 pm) and Friday (7:30 pm) at Munn Ice Arena.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
A 34-year-old man reportedly crashed his car fleeing from Ionia County Sheriff's deputies on...
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff

Latest News

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) dives into the end zone to score during the second...
No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20
Dansville at Bath
Bath comfortably rolls over Dansville
Lansing Catholic Central at Portland
Portland wins CAAC Red outright with win over Lansing Catholic