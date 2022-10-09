No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana

After hearing from Hart at halftime, Michigan started the second half by going 98 yards for the tie-breaking score
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) dives into the end zone to score during the second...
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) dives into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Cornelius Johnson’ 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter gave No. 4 Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed to pull away for a 31-10 victory at Indiana.

The Wolverines were motivated after losing assistant coach Mike Hart to a medical issue in the first quarter. Hart was carted off the field and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

After hearing from Hart at halftime, Michigan started the second half by going 98 yards for the tie-breaking score. It added two TDs in the fourth quarter to seal it.

Michigan is 6-0 for the second straight season.

