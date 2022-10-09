No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Cornelius Johnson’ 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter gave No. 4 Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed to pull away for a 31-10 victory at Indiana.

The Wolverines were motivated after losing assistant coach Mike Hart to a medical issue in the first quarter. Hart was carted off the field and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

After hearing from Hart at halftime, Michigan started the second half by going 98 yards for the tie-breaking score. It added two TDs in the fourth quarter to seal it.

Michigan is 6-0 for the second straight season.

