Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back

WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday.

Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.

Participants were tasked to ride through the counties of Jackson, Washtenaw, Livingston, and Ingham. People were given the option to ride on four courses that ranged from 25 miles to over 100 miles.

Jon Conkling is one of the race directors of the event. For him, it is a way to help show the area around Jackson County off as a destination of stunning beauty and activities.

“There are so many great gravel roads and great trail systems. There is so much to do and people don’t really know that when they think of Jackson and the area,” Conkling said. “So we are excited to kind of be part of changing that perception of the area and really show that this is a great destination to come and check out and play, and stay.”

2022 marked the first year of the Rode to Hell event.

