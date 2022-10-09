Lansing Police expects to release shooting video this week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police said they will be releasing video of the police shooting that took place on Tuesday.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) posted on Facebook that they are expecting to release body camera footage and digital in-car footage by the end of this week.

This comes after 31-year-old Terrence Robinson was shot and killed by police on Oct. 4. The two officers from the LPD involved in the shooting were both placed on administrative leave per the Lansing Police Department’s policy during the investigation.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at 5:15 a.m. When officers arrived with the search warrant, police said a man inside in the residence started to threaten the officers with a weapon. Police said they attempted to de-escalate the situation and the suspect fired at police from inside.

Police said at about 5:45 a.m., the suspect left the residence and fired shots at police, striking a police cruiser. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. At 6 a.m., police said they rendered aid to the man, who was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said that The Michigan State Police will continue to conduct an investigation into the incident and more information will be released as it becomes available.

