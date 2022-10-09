First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week we will see another dramatic mid-week temperature drop. Today high temperatures will once again be in the mid to upper 60s. We should see highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday. A cold front passes through the area Wednesday which will be followed by high temperatures near 50º Thursday and Friday.

Today looks pretty good across the area with mostly sunny skies. Patchy fog is possible early this morning, but it will not stick around too long. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures fall back to near 40º. Tuesday we keep the sunshine going across the area for most of the day. You may notice some clouds starting to creep into the area late Tuesday afternoon. The clouds thicken over the area Tuesday evening and rain showers are expected Tuesday night. On and off rain showers are in the forecast for Wednesday with the cold front moving through the area. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Wednesday, too. A few showers may hold on Thursday. Friday and the weekend expect mostly cloudy skies along with the cooler temperatures.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 10, 2022

Average High: 63º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 83° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1863

Jackson Record High: 85º 1913

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1925

