CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20

The Buckeyes scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first of three touchdowns.

TreVeyon Henderson ran for 118 yards and a touchdown before limping off the field with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter.

The Spartan have lost four straight after winning their first two games this season.

