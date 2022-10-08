Soldan Dog Park in Lansing closed due to algae bloom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Soldan Dog Park near Hawk Island in Lansing was closed Friday due to an algae bloom.

Officials with Ingham County Parks said there was an algae bloom in the dog park pond and they closed the park “out of an abundance of caution.”

Algae blooms can produce dangerous toxins that can sicken or kill people and animals.

The county said Soldan Dog Park will remain closed until the bloom has subsided. They are expecting to reopen by Oct. 14.

