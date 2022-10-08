Olivet demolished Lakewood in 42-7 route

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVET Mich. (WILX) - A big matchup in the GLAC, Lakewood and Olivet both headed into the game with a 5-1 record.

Both teams ironically enough will both be in the CAAC-white division next year.

Lakewood’s Nathan Willette dropped back to pass, but the ball is tipped into the hands of Olivet’s Brody Lehman. Lehman ran the interception back for a pick-six. That would extend the Eagles lead to 28-0.

Olivet’s Bo Lincoln took the low snap, rolled right, and fired a dime to Ramsey Bousseau who tumbled into the endzone for the score.

That would be the Eagles final score of the first half and they’d lead 35-0 at the break.

Eagles make it six straight victories with a 42-7 beatdown.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff
MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school

Latest News

Laingsburg at Fowler
Red hot Laingsburg hands Fowler first loss of year
Waverly at East Lansing
Big second half propels East Lansing to big win over Waverly
Everett at Holt
Holt has no problems with Lansing Everett at home
Olivet throttles Lakewood in GLAC showdown
Olivet throttles Lakewood in CMAC clash
Grand Ledge hangs with Lapeer before falling late
Grand Ledge falls to Lapeer at home