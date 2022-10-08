Olivet demolished Lakewood in 42-7 route

OLIVET Mich. (WILX) - A big matchup in the GLAC, Lakewood and Olivet both headed into the game with a 5-1 record.

Both teams ironically enough will both be in the CAAC-white division next year.

Lakewood’s Nathan Willette dropped back to pass, but the ball is tipped into the hands of Olivet’s Brody Lehman. Lehman ran the interception back for a pick-six. That would extend the Eagles lead to 28-0.

Olivet’s Bo Lincoln took the low snap, rolled right, and fired a dime to Ramsey Bousseau who tumbled into the endzone for the score.

That would be the Eagles final score of the first half and they’d lead 35-0 at the break.

Eagles make it six straight victories with a 42-7 beatdown.

