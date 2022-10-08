Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) - BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Indiana.

It was unclear what happened to Hart and a team spokesman said there was no update on Hart’s condition. He did give a thumbs up sign before leaving the stadium.

Hart wound up on the ground after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and spread out across the field, many dropping to one knee. Several Michigan coaches including head coach Jim Harbaugh stood nearby as trainers worked on Hart.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen also walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on Indiana’s coaching staff.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines. He also played professionally for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

