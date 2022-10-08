Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard

Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital for further evaluation during Saturday’s game at Indiana
(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Indiana.

It was unclear what happened to Hart and a team spokesman said there was no update on Hart's condition. He did give a thumbs up sign before leaving the stadium.

Hart wound up on the ground after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and spread out across the field, many dropping to one knee. Several Michigan coaches including head coach Jim Harbaugh stood nearby as trainers worked on Hart.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen also walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on Indiana’s coaching staff.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines. He also played professionally for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Most Read

Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
A 34-year-old man reportedly crashed his car fleeing from Ionia County Sheriff's deputies on...
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff

Latest News

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters
(Source: MGN)
Judge doesn’t dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Crews battling paper mill fire in SW corner of Michigan’s UP
Warriors’ Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate