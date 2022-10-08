On The Job Report: 10/7/2022

Facilities Supervisor

SODEXO

Salary:

$35,000.00/yr

Description:

The Supervisor – Facilities may work in any type of facilities location on client premises. This individual provides supervision at the direction of management on site to coordinate activities of workers and/or service employees engaged in facilities operations or services at either larger complex facilities or locations in the areas of commercial, health care, schools, universities or other establishments. He/She coordinates, at the direction of management, key functions and between 3 and 10 employees during the normal course of business. The general responsibilities of the position include those listed below, but Sodexo may identify other responsibilities of the position. These responsibilities may differ among accounts, depending on business necessities and client requirements.

General Responsibilities:

Serves as a working lead, coordinating activities of maintenance workers or service employees engaged in cleaning and/ or maintaining smaller less complex facilities of commercial, health care facility, school, residence hall, or other establishments.

Assists in ensuring a safe working environment throughout the facility for all employees.

Assists in monitoring employee productivity and provides suggestions for increased service or productivity.

Responsible for the coordination of routine responsibilities of subordinates and assigns. responsibility for specific work or functional activities as directed by on-site management.

Responsible for orientation and training of employees.

Performs day to day assignments in addition to lead duties.

Works with customers to ensure satisfaction in such areas as quality, service, and problem resolution.

Takes an interest and initiative in the development of the facilities team.

Complies with all company safety and risk management policies and procedures

Reports all accidents and injuries in a timely manner.

Participates in regular safety meetings, safety training and hazard assessments.

Applies all applicable OSHA and related local safety requirements to all assigned work.

Performs all work in accordance with established safety procedures.

Attends training programs (classroom and virtual) as designated.

Applies some complex skills appropriate for the position.

Adapts procedures, processes, tools, equipment and techniques to meet the requirements of the position.

Applies knowledge of department policies and procedures, and utilizes a general understanding of other departments’ functions.

Typically leads 3 to 10 employees.

May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Full Time Benefits: At Sodexo, we believe every employee should have the resources to be their best. As part of our overall rewards, we offer benefits programs designed to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle including health, dental and vision insurance. Eligible employees can enroll in their benefits, which will be effective beginning on their first day with Sodexo. We also offer other benefits like paid time off, financial and savings programs and access to our employee assistance program and other discounts (eligibility varies by unit and may not be available to all employees).

Requirements:

Willingness to be open to learning and growing.

Maturity of judgment and behavior.

Maintains high standards for work areas and appearance.

Attends work and shows up for scheduled shift on time with satisfactory regularity in light of Sodexo time and attendance policy and/or client operating hours.

Ability to work a flexible schedule.

Must comply with any dress code requirements.

Must be able to work nights, weekends and some holidays.

Experience/Knowledge:

High School diploma, GED or equivalent experience.

1 or more years of related work experience.

Previous supervisory experience preferred.

Skills/Aptitude:

Ability to coordinate the routine responsibilities of staff and resources.

Ability to present self in a highly professional manner to others and understands that honesty and ethics are essential.

Ability to maintain a positive attitude.

Ability to communicate with co-workers and other departments with professionalism and respect.

Ability to maintain a professional relationship with all coworkers, vendor representatives, supervisors, managers, customers and client representatives.

Ability to provide clear directions and respond accordingly to employees.

Ability to use all relevant electronic and communication devices.

Knowledge of and proficiency in all OSHA and local requirements related to all assigned work.

Physical Requirements:

Close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus, with or without corrective lenses.

Significant walking or other means of mobility.

Ability to work in a standing position for long periods of time (up to 8 hours).

Ability to reach, bend, stoop, push and/or pull, and frequently lift up to 35 pounds and occasionally lift/move 40 pounds.

Working Conditions (may add additional conditions specific to defined work location):

Generally in an indoor setting; however, may participate in outside activities and events.

Varying schedule to include evenings, holidays, weekends and extended hours as business dictates.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is primarily in a controlled, temperate environment; however, may be exposed to heat/cold during support of outside activities.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate to loud.

Wears protective clothing and/or Personal Protective Equipment required by the work environment or governmental regulations.

Sodexo is an EEO/AA/Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran employer.

How to Apply:

Text SodexoLSD to 82257 to view job opening and apply or click here.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/76947011

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 76947011

HVAC Technician

AIR LOGIC

Salary:

$17/hour

Description:

Air Logic LLC is a growing local HVAC company and needs help!

We are a family run company with a family atmosphere, I don’t require a technician to upsell products on every service call like the big box companies! We are first and foremost technicians and problem solvers, not salesmen.

I have a customer base that is solidly built on honest repairs at a fair price.

I’m looking for a technician that has experience in troubleshooting and repairing home heating and cooling systems in the mid-Michigan area,

Also a plus if you can install a heating or cooling system. Minimum 2 years experience but will train the right candidate.

Competitive wage commensurate with experience. Healthcare after 90 days as is the industry standard,

Owner: Wayne Rivet

www.AirLogicLLC.com

Requirements:

May require some heavy lifting, use of ladders.

Climbing on rooftops.

How to Apply:

Please email cover letter and resume to AirLogicLLC@gmail.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/65199039

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 65199039

Nurse – RN/LPN

BURCHAM HILLS RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

Description:

**Interested in receiving up to a $3000 sign on bonus??**

Full Time, Part Time and Per Diem Positions Available, including 12 hour shifts.

RN and LPN openings in Sub-Acute Skilled Rehab Nursing – Get the respect nurses deserve in a challeng-ing and rewarding environment! Use and expand your skills. Make independent decisions regarding nursing care for complex high-acuity rehab clients, including post-surgical, IV, trach, TBI, wounds, and more. Bur-cham Hills consistently is rated 5-star for staffing while maintaining low staff-to-client ratios.

Excellent Benefits, strong and confident team, supportive, experienced management, progressive work cul-ture. We offer shift & weekend premium pay, a generous paid-time off package, free easy-access parking, tuition reimbursement, specialty training, CEU’s, opportunity for career advancement, on-site wellness cen-ter, and more.

Not interested in full time? We get creative when it comes to meeting your scheduling needs. Talk to us about our part time and per diem opportunities.

How to apply:

www.burchamhills.com/careers

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/3144491

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 3144491

