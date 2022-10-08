‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events

Superintendent David Hornak said the parades and parties are a distraction
(WILX)
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been a long tradition in schools – students dress up, parade around the school, and enjoy candy.

Students at Friday’s Holt High School football game said they are disappointed Halloween activities are history.

“It was really sad to me because I’ve always enjoyed celebrating Halloween with my peers and it’s just a staple holiday that we’ve always had since kindergarten and stuff – so I am going to miss it,” said Elizabeth Walton, junior at Holt High School.

Walton said the school district’s decision to stop in-class Halloween activities this year, removes a tradition.

“I think it’s part of school spirit. If anything, I think it would help us focus more because we’re able to celebrate with our peers and then we can put all of our energy back into school. I think it just takes away from the school year. It’s part of being in high school,” said Walton.

Freshmen students at Holt High School said they understand the district’s decision to cancel Halloween during class time for high school students but, not for elementary and middle school students.

“I’d be disappointed because I loved it. It was really fun walking through the halls, dressing up, and watching all the other kids walk through,” said freshman, Marquis Fawkes.

“It’s really kind of messed up and they should let them do activities – at least in the younger schools - cause it was, for me, always the highlight of the year,” said freshman, Zach McMunn.

Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak said he still wants students and staff to have fun in the classroom – despite the decision.

Parents at Friday night’s football game said they’re not “up in arms” about the school district’s decision to do away with in-class Halloween activities.

