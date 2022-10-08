Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Lansing firefighter won a federal against the city.

Michael Lynn, Jr. filed the lawsuit in 2019. In it, he accused the city of Lansing of retaliating against him for reporting racism in the fire department.

He claimed that retaliation also created a hostile work environment.

A federal jury this week agreed and ruled in Lynn’s favor.

Lynn has been a leader in the Lansing chapter of Black Lives Matter and has been critical of mayor Andy Schor’s administration.

He was fired from the Lansing Fire Department last year, which he said was also in retaliation.

Before his firing, he shared then-police chief Daryl Green’s cell phone number on Facebook.

Lynn was asking for more than $75,000.

