Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city

Michael Lynn, Jr. filed the lawsuit in 2019.
Michael Lynn, Jr. won his federal lawsuit against the city of Lansing fire department
Michael Lynn, Jr. won his federal lawsuit against the city of Lansing fire department(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Lansing firefighter won a federal against the city.

Michael Lynn, Jr. filed the lawsuit in 2019. In it, he accused the city of Lansing of retaliating against him for reporting racism in the fire department.

He claimed that retaliation also created a hostile work environment.

A federal jury this week agreed and ruled in Lynn’s favor.

Lynn has been a leader in the Lansing chapter of Black Lives Matter and has been critical of mayor Andy Schor’s administration.

He was fired from the Lansing Fire Department last year, which he said was also in retaliation.

Before his firing, he shared then-police chief Daryl Green’s cell phone number on Facebook.

Lynn was asking for more than $75,000.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
A 34-year-old man reportedly crashed his car fleeing from Ionia County Sheriff's deputies on...
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff
MSU police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred Oct....
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion

Latest News

Sept. 1 is the 15-year anniversary of App State beating Michigan in one of college football's...
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard
Lots Of Sunshine To Start The Weekend
Holt Public Schools
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
Bath rolls Dansville in offensive explosion
Bath rolls Dansville in offensive explosion