Aldi recalls frozen falafel products after multi-state E. coli outbreak

Aldi is recalling frozen falafel that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Aldi is recalling frozen falafel that may be contaminated with E. coli.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Aldi is recalling two types of frozen falafel that may be contaminated with E. coli after 20 reported cases of illness in six states.

The grocery store chain has recalled Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel sold in 12 ounce packages, which were sold at its stores across the country.

The falafel was sold after June 24, 2021, and is marked with the following product numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812. The product number can be found in the “Best if used by” on the outside flap of the box.

The Food and Drug Administration says 20 people were sickened between July 24 and September 19. Five people had to be hospitalized but there are no reported deaths.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Older adults, children and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk.

Anyone who has any of these products should return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

