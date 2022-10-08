Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash

By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.

The sheriff’s office said the man drove off the road and crashed into a tree after a short pursuit. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities said the driver was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with potentially serious injuries. Once he was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

