WWII veteran celebrating his 100th birthday in Battle Creek gets his wish

World War II veteran Robert (Bob) Munie is sworn in as an honorary member of the Michigan National Guard at the Lakeview Assisted Living Center in Battle Creek
(Pixabay)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Many people gathered at Lakeview Assisted Living Thursday in Battle Creek to celebrate the 100th birthday of Army and Air Force Veteran Robert (Bob) Munie.

To Munie’s surprise, the celebration was actually a ceremony.

“They asked him what he wanted for his birthday,” Retired Col. Frank Walker said. “He said he wanted to serve in the military again. We made his dream come true.”

Munie was in the Army during World War II and then in the 1950s, he re-enlisted in the Air Force. After retiring from the service, he spent 49 years working for the Department of Defense.

Munie was honored as an honorary member of the Michigan National Guard and then was sworn back into service.

He was presented with many gifts including the key to the city by the mayor, a care package from the Blue Star Mothers, a flyover from the Hooligans Flight Team, and more.

“The look of his face, the satisfaction, knowing that he knows the community cares about him,” Walker said. “The look on his face when he walked out, told it all.”

