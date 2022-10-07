West Michigan fishermen rush to save man found floating in Grand River

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team (GRFD) was sent to the Grand River after reports of an unconscious person in the water downstream of the 6th Street dam on Thursday.

While on their way to the scene, officials in West Michigan said the quick actions of a group of anglers saved the life of a drowning man.

One of the fishermen, identified as Abe, told authorities he saw the man down in the water and immediately sprung into action.

“Abe set down his pole and pursued the drowning man, who was unresponsive at that moment, grabbing him just before he floated over a deeper area of the river,” the department said.

Other fishermen then ran into the water and helped Abe bring the victim to the shore.

Fire officials brought the victim up to the launch area where they checked him over for injuries and evaluated his condition.

The man was speaking to authorities before he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said the situation could’ve been much worse had onlookers not jumped into action.

“The Grand Rapids Fire Department acknowledges and appreciates the quick actions of the good Samaritans who made the best possible outcome for this fisherman’s rescue.”

