Traffic alert: Michigan Avenue to see closures in Lansing for pedestrian walkway project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures Monday and Tuesday due to a pedestrian walkway restoration project.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a hard closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.

The project is expected to last from 6:30 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound Michigan Avenue traffic will be maintained.

Related: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair

Drivers crossing over Grand River will be detoured south on Cedar Street, west on Kalamazoo Street, and north on Grand Avenue back to Michigan Avenue.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.