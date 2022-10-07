Traffic alert: Michigan Avenue to see closures in Lansing for pedestrian walkway project

Project is expected to be completed 8 p.m. Tuesday
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 10-11, 2022.
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 10-11, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures Monday and Tuesday due to a pedestrian walkway restoration project.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a hard closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.

The project is expected to last from 6:30 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound Michigan Avenue traffic will be maintained.

Related: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair

Drivers crossing over Grand River will be detoured south on Cedar Street, west on Kalamazoo Street, and north on Grand Avenue back to Michigan Avenue.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
Ingham County family speaks out after dozens of animals are removed from property
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids

Latest News

Mid-Michigan high school students tour plant for National Manufacturing Day
Demand for manufacturing jobs in Michigan rise as workers retire
Grand Ledge Area District Library goes fine free
Grand Ledge Area District Library goes fine free
Michigan Retailers Association to hold ‘Buy Nearby’ Weekend Oct. 7-9
Michigan Retailers Association to hold ‘Buy Nearby’ Weekend Oct. 7-9