Tough Times For Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during...
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
-The Denver Broncos have lost three starters in four days. Left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a right leg injury and cornerback Ronald Darby tore an ACL in the Broncos’ 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Their injuries came just days after the Broncos lost leading rusher Javonte Williams to a right knee injury in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The injuries come on the heels of leading receiver Tim Patrick’s torn ACL in August. The Broncos stumbled into their quasi-bye week at 2-3 with their back-to-back defeats. They visit the Chargers on Oct. 17.

