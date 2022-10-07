Silver Bells in the City to bring back fireworks for 2022 event

Hundreds of people are expected to fill Downtown Lansing to see the Christmas tree lit up and catch a glimpse of Santa.
Silver Bells is set to kick off Nov. 18.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s capital will glow with thousands of lights to kickoff the winter holiday season.

Lansing city officials announced Friday that the 38th Silver Bells in the City event will start Nov. 18.

One of the most anticipated events at Silver Bells this year is the return of the fireworks over the Michigan State Capitol building.

There will be an electric light parade with floats and marching bands, a Firefly Drone Light Show, live music, food vendors and more.

The event kicks off Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

More information on Silver Bells in the City can be found on its official website here.

