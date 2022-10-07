Schools Rule: Blackman Township players honor cancer victims

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
By Claudia Sella
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one Mid-Michigan school is dedicating an entire week to cancer awareness.

Soccer cleats, socks and jerseys are all the varsity soccer players need before they are game ready, but they brought something else Thursday: each player on the team wore an extra sleeve.

As player Teagen Hudgins keeps his head, he’s reminded of those in his life who have been lost too soon to cancer. He wanted to take them on the field with him to honor them. The other team members wore their own as well.

“I have my grandma and a family friend of ours,” Hudgins said. “We do cancer week and I thought we needed to be a part of cancer week, along with football and other sports that are doing it.”

Northwest High School staff and community members honored cancer fighters and survivors in their lives. They also honored those who put up a good fight, but lost their battle too soon.

When Hudgins looks down at his wrist, he thinks of that fight as he fights to win.

“It’s to make them feel the specialness of it,” Hudgins said. “And make them feel like they have more people with them than just themselves and their families.”

More: Schools Rule!

