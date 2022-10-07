Regional Electronics Recycling Day in Meridian Township on Oct. 8
On Saturday, Oct. 8 at Chippewa Middle School, all residents in the Capital City Area can safely recycle their unwanted electronics.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recycling electronics can reduce the amount of energy taken from the earth. It can also reduce the amount of energy used.
Accepted Items:
- TVs, computers, monitors, printers, cords/cables, phones, VCRs, stereos, and more.
- TVs & Monitors: $20 donation each (cash or check payable to Meridian Township
- *Consumers Energy will be accepting working room air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and compact fridges/freezers from their customers with electric service and provide a rebate of $15 for each eligible unit. Items must be in working condition. Limit four small units per account. Bring your account# to assure your rebate. Contact 800.977.4995 or visit ConsumersEnergy.com/recycle for more information.
Non-Accepted Items:
- Batteries, smoke detectors, lighting, plastic vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, toasters, air conditioners*, dehumidifiers*, and other large household appliances. See exceptions above. You can visit midmichrecycles.org for where to recycle these items.
The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 8 at 4000 Okemos Road, Okemos.
