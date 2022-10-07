NFL Struggling Teams Hope For Comebacks

DENVER (AP) - A losing record in October doesn’t mean playoff hopes are lost. Last year, the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles rebounded from a 1-3 start to earn a postseason berth. The Chiefs and 49ers both opened 2-3 and still reached their conference championship games. Entering Week 5, nine teams had losing records, including three 2021 playoff teams. Odds are at least one of those nine teams will bounce back and get to the postseason. The Indianapolis Colts took a first step, rallying to beat Denver in overtime Thursday night to even their record at 2-2-1. The AFC South is among four divisions with no club with a winning record.

