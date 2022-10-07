In My View: Seventh week of high school football is here!

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seventh week of high school football is here!

Big games tonight include unbeaten Mason, likely a big winner at St. Johns; 5-1 Grand Ledge with a rugged challenge at home against unbeaten Lapeer; Waverly and Sexton hoping for wins to keep playoff hopes alive, both in tough matchups for sure; game of the night Haslett at Williamston, our Friday night Frenzy game of the night and you’ll see all these highlights details and more tonight on the Frenzy.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
Ingham County family speaks out after dozens of animals are removed from property
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids

Latest News

In My View: Tigers season is mercifully over
In My View: Is the Big Ten in football the weakest in years?
In My View: Will MSU beat Ohio State?
In My View: Fowler could make a playoff run