Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is looking for a man wanted in connection with home invasion.

According to authorities, the man gained access to 1855 Place Apartments early Friday morning. Police said he also attempted to enter several other apartments in the area.

Police describe the man as standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and having medium-length curly hair. He was captured on camera wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said the man was “highly intoxicated.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety at tips@police.msu.edu or at 844-99-MSUPD (844-99-67873).

Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting MSUPD, followed by your message, to 274637,

