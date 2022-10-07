Michigan State Madness set to return after two-years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hasn’t held its annual season-kickoff event in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled in 2020 and held as an open practice in 2021.

Now it’s back this Friday and Tom Izzo is ready to get back to his one-of-a-kind entrances.

“Ride an elephant in, jump out of a building. Whatever they want me to do, I’ll do,” Izzo said after his team’s practice on Tuesday. “But hopefully it’ll be a little more about the guys and what they do.”

Some of Izzo’s most memorable entrances included being shot out of a cannon, rappelling down from the ceiling, and dressing up as a member of Kiss.

The event will begin with an autograph session starting at 8:30 p.m. for fans on the Breslin Center concourse., with a formal program starting an hour later. Featuring the men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as team scrimmages. The evening also will include performances by the Spartan Marching Band and drumline, Michigan State cheerleaders, MSU dance team, and Sparty.

Free admission and parking at the event.

Parking Options Lot 63 is free Ramp 7 is free Lot 79 is free after 7:15 p.m.

Michigan State Madness will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Breslin Center.

