Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer to stand trial

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man shot by police outside the Lake Lansing Meijer in April will stand trial.

According to authorities, East Lansing police responded to a weapons complaint at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road. Police said they saw a man matching the description inside the store and pursued him outside, where he was shot.

A judge ruled Thursday there is enough evidence to put DeAnthony VanAtten on trial on four counts of assaulting and obstructing a police officer, three weapons charges and a misdemeanor count of retail fraud.

The charges were filed by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office.

After a review of the evidence, Nessel said her department will not seek charges against the officers involved.

The East Lansing City Council had formally asked Nessel to drop the case against VanAtten in September.

