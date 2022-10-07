Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer to stand trial

A judge ruled there is enough evidence to put DeAnthony VanAtten on trial for charges of assaulting and obstructing a police officer.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man shot by police outside the Lake Lansing Meijer in April will stand trial.

According to authorities, East Lansing police responded to a weapons complaint at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road. Police said they saw a man matching the description inside the store and pursued him outside, where he was shot.

A judge ruled Thursday there is enough evidence to put DeAnthony VanAtten on trial on four counts of assaulting and obstructing a police officer, three weapons charges and a misdemeanor count of retail fraud.

Background: Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies

The charges were filed by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office.

After a review of the evidence, Nessel said her department will not seek charges against the officers involved.

The East Lansing City Council had formally asked Nessel to drop the case against VanAtten in September.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
‘Stay away’ - Police on scene of active shooting at Dearborn hotel
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

Meijer to offer costumes for children with disabilities this Halloween
Halloween costumes for children with disabilities being sold at Meijer
Meijer to offer costumes for children with disabilities this Halloween
Meijer to offer costumes for children with disabilities this Halloween
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kennedy Hester
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kennedy Hester
Michigan State University students to get new engineering space
Michigan State University opens new engineering space