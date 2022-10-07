LIVE: Cold Friday with frost and freeze on the way, plus the top headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for the weekend where frost could be on the way.

Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk with the latest headlines including a look into why so many races in the upcoming election are uncontested, astronauts arriving at the International Space Station, and new research on Burmese pythons.

Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 7, 2022

  • Average High: 65º Average Low 44º
  • Lansing Record High: 86° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 19° 1896
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 2007
  • Jackson Record Low: 22º 1964

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
Ingham County family speaks out after dozens of animals are removed from property
Champions of the Heart
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids

Latest News

Michigan State Madness set to return after two-years
More than 5,000 Michigan childcare centers receive state funding
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit bringing Texas-Style BBQ to Lansing this fall
Regional Electronics Recycling Day Chippewa Middle School
Regional Electronics Recycling Day in Meridian Township on Oct. 8