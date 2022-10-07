Legal Issues For Cleveland Attorney

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a Browns home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication. Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Miller, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. Charges were filed against him Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday. Haslam was struck by the bottle while walking from the field toward the end zone tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium during a last-second loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Halsam wasn’t injured. Miller was detained by security guards as he tried to leave the stadium.

