Lansing’s Winston the Tegu needs votes in ‘America’s Favorite Pet’ contest

Winston the Tegu
Winston the Tegu(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Winston the Tegu, a Mid-Michigan celebrity, is in need of help in a national contest.

Winston is a curious, playful Lansing lizard and internet sensation with more than 100,000 Facebook followers and nearly 30,000 Instagram followers.

Winston is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. He’s currently in second place in the quarter-finals. An 8-year-old bunny named Simba is in first place.

The winner of America’s Favorite Pet will receive $10,000 and be featured in InTouch Magazine.

Voting for the contest ends Thursday, Oct. 13. You can vote for Winston the Tegu here.

