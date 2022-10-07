Lansing’s Winston the Tegu needs votes in ‘America’s Favorite Pet’ contest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Winston the Tegu, a Mid-Michigan celebrity, is in need of help in a national contest.
Winston is a curious, playful Lansing lizard and internet sensation with more than 100,000 Facebook followers and nearly 30,000 Instagram followers.
Background: Lansing Lizard scales his way to social media stardom
Winston is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. He’s currently in second place in the quarter-finals. An 8-year-old bunny named Simba is in first place.
The winner of America’s Favorite Pet will receive $10,000 and be featured in InTouch Magazine.
Voting for the contest ends Thursday, Oct. 13. You can vote for Winston the Tegu here.
