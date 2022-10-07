Lansing police seek missing 17-year-old boy
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.
Police describe Deonta Williams as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Deonta Williams or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
More: Missing In Michigan
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.