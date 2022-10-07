Lansing police seek missing 17-year-old boy

Deonta Williams
Deonta Williams(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police describe Deonta Williams as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Deonta Williams or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
Ingham County family speaks out after dozens of animals are removed from property
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids

Latest News

Holt Public Schools will not have in-class Halloween activities
Two barrels are shown dumped into a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township...
Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeking help in barrel-dumping incident
WWII veteran celebrating his 100th birthday in Battle Creek gets his wish
Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism