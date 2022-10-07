Lansing Catholic High School gets high-tech gun detection tool

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How to protect students from gun violence – it’s one of the biggest challenges for schools across the nation.

Lansing Catholic High School (LCHS) already has about 45 cameras inside and outside of their building. The new high-tech software will overlap those existing cameras and detects guns that are visible. The software will also alert school administration and local law enforcement.

LCHS Alumni parent Drew Macon, told News 10 he’s excited about this new safety tool.

“I think if we can give our school community the tools to better protect our students, it’s in our best interest,” said Macon.

Macon’s son graduated from Lansing Catholic High School in 2018. He said the new high-tech tool from ZeroEyes shouldn’t be necessary at schools.

“But in the society, in the age that we live today, it’s something that you have to plan for. You hope that it never happens and I would rather have the tool and never use it than not have the tool at all,” said Macon.

The President of Lansing Catholic High School said ZeroEyes software will detect a gun on camera. What happens next takes place within three to five seconds.

“So at that point there’s a system that alerts police and administration and then we have a lockdown system that would secure the school,” said Dominic Iocco of LCHS.

ZeroEyes was installed in Oxford schools in response to their mass shooting in 2021. The company said their goal is “saving lives by getting first responders on the scene before shots are fired.”

“We wanted to do something for right now. So, we have a solution for today, we have a solution for tomorrow, and the day after. We have our proactive solution that can be implemented onto existing security cameras to do something right now about this serious problem in America of mass shootings,” said Sam Alaimo, co-founder of ZeroEyes.

Lansing Catholic High School is the first private school in Michigan to deploy ZeroEyes. The artificial intelligence based company said concealed firearms cannot be detected.

“If you have concerns, you really need to come in and see all of the things that we’re doing to make this school safe. And I think that would put a lot of parents minds at ease,” said Macon.

