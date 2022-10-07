Holt Public Schools will not have in-class Halloween activities
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to a statement from superintendent David Hornak, the district has decided to do away with Halloween activities because they have proved to be a distraction.
“Because of that, our classrooms will not host any Halloween activities during the school day,” Hornak said.
The superintendent said he wanted to remind everyone they still want students and staff to have fun in the classroom despite the decision.
“We know there will be plenty of community activities and events outside of school to enjoy around Halloween. We appreciate your understanding, and we are looking forward to a great fall!” Hornak said.
Read next:
- Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit bringing Texas-Style BBQ to Lansing this fall
- West Michigan fishermen rush to save man found floating in Grand River
- Michigan State Midnight Madness returning after two-years
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved