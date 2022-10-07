Holt Public Schools will not have in-class Halloween activities

31 family-friendly Halloween movies to watch with your kids this October
(tcw-wave)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to a statement from superintendent David Hornak, the district has decided to do away with Halloween activities because they have proved to be a distraction.

“Because of that, our classrooms will not host any Halloween activities during the school day,” Hornak said.

The superintendent said he wanted to remind everyone they still want students and staff to have fun in the classroom despite the decision.

“We know there will be plenty of community activities and events outside of school to enjoy around Halloween. We appreciate your understanding, and we are looking forward to a great fall!” Hornak said.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved

Most Read

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police are on the scene of what they say is an active...
Suspect in custody following fatal Dearborn hotel shooting, police standoff
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won't be up this year.
Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year
Ingham County family speaks out after dozens of animals are removed from property
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
State investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines from Redford Township, Taylor and Allen...
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids

Latest News

Two barrels are shown dumped into a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township...
Department of Natural Resources seeking help in barrel-dumping incident
WWII veteran celebrating his 100th birthday in Battle Creek gets his wish
Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism
Freeze Watch Tonight