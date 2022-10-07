Grand Ledge Area District Library goes fine free

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Another Mid-Michigan library has decided to go fine free.

Grand Ledge Area District Library is getting rid of its fees for late materials. It’s a policy 100 years in the making.

Library officials said residents still have to bring things back. If an item is more than six weeks overdue, they figure it’s lost and the person who checked it out will be charged.

If a resident hasn’t finished a book or other item and no one is waiting, they will automatically renew the checkout up to three times before they are due.

The library will email people to let them know what they can or cannot renew.

”We’re not about shaming people. We’re not about being punitive. We really find the studies have shown that the fines really don’t make that much of a difference to people returning,” said director Lise Mitchell. “They actually just stop people from borrowing altogether. What we really want to do is remove that barrier.”

The library said that due to the rise in digital checkouts and other factors, fines are not a sustainable form of revenue for the library. On the Grand Ledge Area District Library website, officials wrote, “We consider any loss of fine revenue to be more than offset by the benefits of removing barriers to library access.”

