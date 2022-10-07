Giants Expect Jones To Start in London

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius...
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) after throwing during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Sneed was charged with roughing the passer on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARE, England (AP) - Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start in New York’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after participating fully in practice on Friday. Jones sprained his left ankle last Sunday and was limited in midweek practices before the London trip but didn’t receive an injury status Friday. He moved fluidly in the portion of practice open to the media. But backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was ruled out, making it likely Davis Webb will be elevated from the practice squad. Taylor is still in the concussion protocol. Webb has never thrown a pass in an NFL game, having played just once last season.

