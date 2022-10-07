First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moved through the area during the night and you will notice the change in the temperatures today. After high temperatures in the 70s Thursday, today afternoon readings will be near 50º. Making it feel even colder will be a gusty north breeze. Tonight the wind will diminish and under clear skies temperatures tumble to near 30º. Frost is expected across the area tonight.

The weekend looks great with high pressure building into the Great Lakes region. We start Saturday morning cold near 30º, but with plenty of sunshine temperatures warm to the mid 50s. Plan on wearing a jacket or sweatshirt to the MSU football game Saturday afternoon. More sunshine is expected Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

We keep the sunshine going Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures remain in the 60s Monday and climb back to near 70º Tuesday. A cold front moves our Wednesday and will touch off a few rain showers. Ahead of the cold front high temperatures should be in the low 70s Wednesday. High temperatures drop back into the 50s for Thursday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 7, 2022

Average High: 65º Average Low 44º

Lansing Record High: 86° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1896

Jackson Record High: 87º 2007

Jackson Record Low: 22º 1964

