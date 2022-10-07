Dickey’s Barbecue Pit bringing Texas-Style BBQ to Lansing this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Texas-based restaurant franchise Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will open its first restaurant in Lansing this fall.

It will open in a 2,000-square-foot storefront at 300 N. Clippert St. that previously was home to Frandor Deli.

Kevin Griffin, a franchise owner who lives in the Lansing area, said he chose the Frandor Shopping Center space for the restaurant because of the potential for customer traffic.

“It’s a good lunch scene there,” he said. “It’s right inside a developing area as well, between the college and the Capitol.”

The restaurant, known for its smoked meats, including pork ribs, chicken, and brisket, has an 81-year history behind it.

The Lansing location will open in late October or early November.

It will offer a full menu that includes mac and cheese, cabbage slaw, creamy spinach, and loaded baked potatoes. Individual meals, including meat, sides and a drink, will be priced between approximately $10 to $12, Griffin said.

“The spiced brisket is phenomenal,” he said. “The meats can stand by themselves. They don’t need to be slathered with sauces.”

