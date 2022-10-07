Department of Natural Resources seeking help in barrel-dumping incident

Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help determine the origin of the barrels and who might have dumped them there.
Two barrels are shown dumped into a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township...
Two barrels are shown dumped into a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township near Palmer.(Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer.

An absorbent boom was placed around the site to help prevent the spread of materials after a small release of chemical substances from the barrel was stopped.

One of the barrels is reddish-orange and the other is green. Both have a white stripe across the midsection. The orange barrel’s markings say it contained “Safe-Tee Solvent” and the other is marked to contain “Quaker State Motor Oil.”

The barrels were dumped into Warner Creek and contractors were contacted to remove and dispose of the drums and substances contained within.

“Unfortunately, because of someone’s careless act, the cost to taxpayers will likely be in the thousands of dollars,” said Det. Josh Boudreaux of the Environmental Investigation Section of the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division. “While no immediate threats to health have been identified, we are advising the public not to disturb the drums or visit the area. There will be increased law enforcement presence in the area.”

Any information that can help identify the persons responsible or where the drums came from can contact Det. Josh Boudreaux at 517-927-0860 or email boudreauxj@michigan.gov.

