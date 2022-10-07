Demand for manufacturing jobs in Michigan rise as workers retire

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Manufacturers in the United States account for more than 10% of the entire economy, but employers in the industry still struggle to fill jobs.

Some businesses in Michigan are trying to fix the problem bringing awareness to the jobs.

Ashley Carr never could have imagined she would be so happy four years ago. Back then, she was a senior in high school and was unsure of where she belonged. A class field trip to Bekum America Corporation changed everything. One look at their electrical program and she knew that’s what she wanted to do.

“When I first started at 18 I thought I want to be a hair dresser, I want to do makeup. Here I am as an electrician,” Carr recalled. “I was one of the kids walking through here and I was able to make a choice.”

At 22, Carr became the first woman to finish the apprenticeship program. Now in her fourth year, she shared her experience with high school students. It’s an experience many students don’t often get.

“A lot of them maybe haven’t even heard about manufacturing,” said Cindy Kangas, with the Capital Area Manufacturing Council. “There are no manufacturing classes to take in school.”

That’s a big problem for the industry, which has seen a decrease in the manufacturing base in Mid-Michigan. It’s an even bigger problem as the current base reaches retirement, as the average age in the industry is 55.

The four-year university push isn’t helping. Trade schools are still often seen as a backup plan. Steve London, with Bekum America Corporation, thinks early exposure to the trade can help.

‘I’d like to see manufacturing carry the prestige that a four-year degree does,” London said. “Our employees here are highly skilled employees in their field and they have the respect of everyone, the same way that the college educated four year or master’s degree people do.”

And for some students, that exposure is all it takes.

“I love my job,” Carr said. “I love everything about it.”

