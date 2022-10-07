Border Patrol, police thwart child abduction near Detroit

A U.S. Border Patrol Gibraltar Station agent holds infant after thwarting abduction.
A U.S. Border Patrol Gibraltar Station agent holds infant after thwarting abduction.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By George Castle
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been arrested near Detroit after abducting a baby, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB).

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Border Patrol agents were monitoring a radio frequency used by police departments and learned of a vehicle pursuit involving the Flat Rock Police Department and a person who abducted a child using a handgun. CPB says the child’s mother had been assaulted in the process of the abduction. During the pursuit, a Flat Rock Police Dept. vehicle was disabled with no other law enforcement nearby to assist, CPB said.

After making sure the Flat Rock police officer was okay, CPB says agents found a vehicle matching the description in the pursuit. Behind it, they noticed a different vehicle with two people inside. Agents saw a person in the passenger seat holding a baby and identified them as the suspect in the abduction. Border Patrol agents, Wyandotte police officers and Michigan State Police took the driver and passenger into custody, CPB said.

After questioning, the driver of the second vehicle was determined to be a good Samaritan thinking he was helping a stranded motorist. He was released.

The suspect was arrested by the Flat Rock Police Dept. and was charged with kidnapping, fleeing and eluding, and child endangerment.

The baby was cared for by a Border Patrol agent until its family arrived.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

